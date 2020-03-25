The Blade Obituaries
Lois M. Deitzel


1922 - 2020
Lois M. Deitzel Obituary
Lois M. Deitzel

Lois M. Deitzel, 98, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away peacefully at her residence on March 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1922 in Rocky Ridge, OH the daughter of Clarence and Nelta (Parman) Schafer. She married Frederick Deitzel on June 6, 1943 and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2001. Mrs. Deitzel attended Sandusky Business College and then worked in the office of the J. Weller Co. retiring after 33 years. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor where she was active in the Abend Guild, Visitation Team and Church Women United.

Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Deitzel of Oak Harbor, OH; grandchildren, Joanna Chellew of Florida, Brice Deitzel of Idaho, Elizabeth Huntley of Washington, Mona Deitzel of Pennsylvania, Sarah Morrison of Washington; ten great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law's husband, David Whittington. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David Deitzel; daughter-in-law, Jane Deitzel Whittington; sisters, Winona Schafer and Laura Foust.

Due to the Coronavirus, private family funeral services are being held at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St. Oak Harbor, OH followed by interment at Elliston Cemetery with Rev. Scott Cunningham officiating. Memorial contributions in memory of Lois may

be given to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 N. Toussaint St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
