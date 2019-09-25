|
Lois M. Heckart
Lois M. Heckart, 95, of Montpelier, OH passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care Center. She was born October 7, 1923 in Toledo, OH to Harry and Gladys (Woodruff) Farnsworth. Lois married Frank E. Heckart, Jr. in 1942 and together they raised three children.
Lois enjoyed crafts, spending time with her family and was an avid member of TOPS. She and her husband owned Heckart's Corner Carryout from 1966 until 1979 and operated the Gulf Station at Secor and Central Avenue. They loved to camp, especially in Michigan, and were "snow birds" in Corpus Christi after retirement.
Lois is survived by her sons, Frank (Chris) and Allen (Vickie); nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Gladys "Sue" Adkins; and three brothers.
Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at King of Glory Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorials may be given to Williams County Department of Aging Meals on Wheels. On-line condolences may be left at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019