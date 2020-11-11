1/
Lois M. Reuscher
Lois M. Reuscher

Lois Reuscher of Waterville, Ohio died Friday, November 6, 2020. She was 86. Lois was born in West Millgrove, Ohio to Myrl and Mary Elder.

While working as a registered nurse for her career, she met Lawrence Reuscher. They married in 1964 and celebrated their fiftieth anniversary before he died in 2015. Lois loved traveling, reading, baking and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all.

Lois is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie Reuscher and Lori (Chad) Culver; three grandchildren, Janessa (Kyle) Bucher, Brenna Culver and Evan Culver; and one great-grandchild, Evelyn Bucher. She is also survived by her brother, Glenn Elder.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Because of the current Covid 19 situation facial coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing is encouraged. Private family Funeral Services will be Monday at the Community of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Humane Society in Lois' name. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
NOV
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
