Lois M. (Willmes) Widdel



Lois M. (Willmes) Widdel, 89, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Lois was born December 1, 1929 in Munster, Indiana to John P. and Lydia K. (Hausler) Willmes. She married Marvin W. Widdel on September 8, 1951 in Lansing, Illinois and they shared 66 years together until he passed on June 30, 2018.



Lois was a secretary for Mid America Bank for 27 years. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church and loved to cook and was an avid genealogist. She was a member of the Valleywood Golf Course for 30 years and a member of the Public Link Golf Association and the Toledo Women's District Golf Association.



She is survived by her sons, James (Debra) Widdel and Ken (Deborah) Widdel; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Widdel, Denae Ammons, Jamie (Brian) Newell, Kelly (Jared) Okoneski, Kerry (Jeff) Kohler, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, Marvin, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, Loren and sister, LaVerne.



Friends will be received Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 1-1:30 p.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 with a funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Lois's name to Zoar Lutheran Church or the Children's Shriners. Condolences may be made online to the family at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary