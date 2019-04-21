Lois Virginia Momsen



Lois Virginia Momsen, 88 of Toledo, passed away April 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Lois was born October 11, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to Ralph and Myrtle (Haas) Leffel.



Lois graduated from Libbey High School. Lois worked as an X-Ray Tech for the former Maumee Valley Hospital. Lois is a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Lois loved hosting friends and family at Devils Lake. After moving back to Toledo, she liked going to monthly Libbey luncheons, church luncheons, visits to the Maumee Senior Center, visiting with her condo neighbors and meeting with her girlfriends from Libbey.



Lois was preceded in death by her husband Robert E Momsen in 2010 and her sister Myrtle Voyles. Surviving are her daughters, Judy (Nick) Cuomo, Bonita Springs, FL, Jenny (Jerry) Lagger, Sylvania, OH, Jan (Dave) Burkhardt, Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Brad (Truc) Lagger, Phil ( Mary Wyar) Lagger, Jesse Momsen, Jessica Burkhardt, Larry Burkhardt; and 4 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends Friday April 26, 2019 after 10:00 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church 1853 South Ave. Toledo, OH where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jon Bell presiding. The family suggests memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church. Please view and sign Lois's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com.



www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019