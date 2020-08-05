1/1
Loisteen Griffin
1934 - 2020
Loisteen Griffin

August 5, 1934

- July 29, 2020

Loisteen Griffin passed away peacefully in her home on July 29, 2020. She was born August 5, 1934, in Flora, Mississippi, to Jim and Jessie Bell Everage. Lois' life was defined by hard work and memorable times with her family and friends. Lois' tough love and quick wit were appropriated by all who knew her.

The Celebration of her life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 am, wake at 10 am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Rev. John Barringer, Officiant & Eulogist.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Wake
10:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
