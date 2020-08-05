Loisteen GriffinAugust 5, 1934- July 29, 2020Loisteen Griffin passed away peacefully in her home on July 29, 2020. She was born August 5, 1934, in Flora, Mississippi, to Jim and Jessie Bell Everage. Lois' life was defined by hard work and memorable times with her family and friends. Lois' tough love and quick wit were appropriated by all who knew her.The Celebration of her life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 am, wake at 10 am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Rev. John Barringer, Officiant & Eulogist.