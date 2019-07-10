Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maumee United Methodist Church
405 Sackett Street
Maumee, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Maumee United Methodist Church
405 Sackett Street
Maumee, OH
View Map
Lola M. Finical


1924 - 2019
Lola M. Finical

Lola M. Finical, age 95, went to be with the Lord and husband, Willis, July 7, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova. She was born May 18, 1924 in Woodville, OH to Chester and Mary (Dunbar) Roach. Lola spent most of her time being a homemaker, however she did work part time at Franklin's and Sterling Ice Cream Shoppes. She also did bookkeeping for her husband's business. Lola was a dedicated Volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital for 37 years. She was also a member of the Compass Club for many years. Lola was a longtime member of Maumee United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Willis (Kathy), Mary (Bob) Grimes, Karen (David) Miller, Janet (Dennis) Luginbuhl, Nancy Fenchel, Todd (Beth); daughter-in-law, Diana Cunningham; grandchildren, Mike, Diane, Bill, Kimberly, Stephanie, Kyle, Megan, April, Lori, Sarah, Aaron, Kurin, Raquel, Ashton, Todd; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; siblings, Ann (Robert) Fuller, Gerald (Janet) Roach, Sue Lanzer, Helen (Randy) McClure and Sandy Schortgen; and sister-in-law, Betty Roach. In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Willis N. Finical; son, Steven Finical; grandchildren, Jimmy, Jennifer and Gene; brothers, Donald and George Roach.

The family will receive guests, Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The family will also receive guests Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett Street, Maumee, OH. Interment will follow at Roth Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lakes of Monclova.

Memorial contributions may be made to Maumee United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Lola's memory.

To leave a special message for Lola's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
