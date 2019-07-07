Lola M. Humphrey



Lola M. Humphrey, age 76, of Point Place, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 25, 1942 to Charles and Hannah (Yingling) Popovich in Portage Township, Pennsylvania. Family always came first for Lola, her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. After her family was grown she started working at Mercy St. Charles Hospital as a patient care tech for over 20 years, she truly enjoyed working with the patients. Lola's ability to care for people was her best attribute that carried over to her children. She will be dearly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Rovnan, Donna (Scott) Warnka and Lori Oakman; grandchildren, Sherri, Belinda, Paul, Roy, Scott Jr., Sierra, Derek, Cody and Hunter; precious great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Jim) Adams; sister in law, Martha Popovich; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her infant daughter, Barbara Jean; step-father, Jack DeHart; siblings, Harvey and Charles.



Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 5382 W. Central Ave. Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at the front gates of the cemetery on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. Immediately following the graveside service there will be a Celebration of Life at Ottawa River Yacht Club at 3:30 p.m.



Lola's family would like to specially thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio but also to her niece, Michelle Popovich for all of their outstanding care they provided to her in her last days.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019