Lola Mary (Balazs) TiptonGod gained an awesome and feisty angel on Wednesday August 19, 2020! Lola came into this world as Yolanka Mary Balazs on October 3, 1923. Before moving to Toledo, Lola lived in Indiana until she was 4 years old, where her parents had a 40-acre onion farm. Lola was the youngest of 6 children, and she was proceeded in death by her brothers, Julius (Lucille), Steve (Betty) and Frank (Mary); as well as her sisters, Teresa (Charles) and Betty (Steve). Lola attended Garfield Grade School and graduated from Waite High School in 1943. She also attended Stautzenberger College.Lola married Thomas Tipton in 1944, and they raised 3 sons together; Thomas Tipton, Gerald (Jane) Tipton and Richard (Deanna) Tipton. Lola enjoyed many years attending her sons sporting events and making sure her kitchen was filled with amazing Hungarian food and baked goods . . . her stuffed cabbages, nut rolls, and Hungarian cookies were the best!! Lola also loved to knit and crochet, and she enjoyed many years making noodles and baking nut rolls with her Lorantffy Ladies group at Calvin United Church of Christ in Birmingham, where she shared her parents had been lifelong members since 1903. Shortly after marrying Tom, Lola worked in the men's clothing department at JCPenney on Maine Street in East Toledo for 9 years. She then went on to work at Libbey Owens Ford for 18 years before retiring in the early 70's.Lola was preceeded in death by both her husband, Tom (2003); and her son, Gerry (2018). Lola was blessed with her Grandchildren, Tracine, Tamara, Kenny, Craig, Tara, Troy, Jackie, Tricia, Ricky, Julie, Aaron, Michael, Debbie and Donnie. She is also survived by many Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21 from 2-8 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home. Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road where her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Calvin United Church of Christ Birmingham.