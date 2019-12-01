|
|
Lon Ross Good
Lon Ross Good, age 58, of Toledo, passed away November 25, 2019, at Mercy Health - Perrysburg Hospital. He was born July 19, 1961, in Toledo to Lonnie and Mary Lou (Bussdieker) Good. Lon was a 1979 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. He played basketball for Owens Tech for two years and received MVP distinction during his time there. Following college, Lon served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After serving in the Navy, Lon returned home to start a family and pursue his career in the bar business. Under the direction of his friend, Gene Jeric, Lon learned how to become a successful bar owner. In May 2007, Lon opened Goody's Sports Bar which he owned and operated for over 12 years. Lon was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church.
Lon is survived by his parents, Mary Lou Good and Lonnie Good; sister, Debra (George) Reis; children, Nicole (Mario Campos) Apodaca, Matthew (Angela Henning) Good, Alicia (James, III) Hart and Lon (Angela Ross) Good, Jr.; grandchildren, Kaili, Arianna, Eric, Rudy, Sienna, Simon, Solomon, Mila, Cruz, Everlyn and Madelyn; great grandson, Dominic and special friend, Kathy.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 745 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, OH 43609.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucas Lutheran Church or to the family c/o his daughter, Alicia Hart, in Lon's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019