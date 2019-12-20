Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Lonis "Big Tony" Byrd


1939 - 2019
Lonis "Big Tony" Byrd Obituary
Lonis "Big Tony" Byrd

Lonis "Big Tony" Byrd, 80, of Harborview, passed away December 17, 2019 at his home. He was born August 26, 1939 in Lake City, Tennessee to Melvin and Josephine (Allred) Byrd. Big Tony worked as a crane operator at Toledo Overseas Terminal for many years prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Byrd; sons, William (Lisa) Byrd, James Byrd; grandchildren, William Byrd, Jr., Alicia Byrd, Nicholas Byrd; great-grandchildren, Veronica, Payton, Blake, Destiny, Desiree; great-great-grandchildren, Clifford and Maverick. Big Tony was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a going home celebration to begin at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 20, 2019
