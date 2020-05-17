Lonnie A. Lincoln
1922 - 2020
Lonnie A. Lincoln

Lonnie A. Lincoln, age 97, of Toledo, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1922, to Jim and Lizzie (Smith) Lincoln in Texarkana, Texas. Lonnie was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a Sergeant Federal Protection Officer for the Federal Government, retiring in 1989.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Obie Lincoln; son, Terry Lincoln, Sr.; 3 grandchildren; and 6 siblings. Lonnie is survived by his son, Rhonye Lincoln, Sr.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and also numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation and Services for Lonnie will be Private due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Service
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
1 entry
May 14, 2020
May God give you all the strength you need at this time of sorrow. Philippines 4:13
L L
