Lonnie A. LincolnLonnie A. Lincoln, age 97, of Toledo, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1922, to Jim and Lizzie (Smith) Lincoln in Texarkana, Texas. Lonnie was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a Sergeant Federal Protection Officer for the Federal Government, retiring in 1989.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Obie Lincoln; son, Terry Lincoln, Sr.; 3 grandchildren; and 6 siblings. Lonnie is survived by his son, Rhonye Lincoln, Sr.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and also numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation and Services for Lonnie will be Private due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.To leave a special message for Lonnie's family, please visit