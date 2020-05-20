Lonnie Arden Siler1929 - 2020With profound sadness, the patriarch of the Siler family was awarded his angel wings. Lonnie Siler passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Toledo Hospital.Lonnie of Toledo, Ohio was born December 14, 1929 in Gatliff, Kentucky. He was one of seven children of the late Bradley and Hester (Reynolds) Siler. Lonnie married the love of his life, Audrey (Croley), and remained happily married for 63 years. He devoted his life to care for her until her death.Lonnie held many titles in his life but the ones he held most dear were husband and being a surrogate father to his nephews Mark, Billy, and James Baker.Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Nannie, Letha, Lorraine, Fannie, Joseph, Bradley and Charles and sister-in-laws, Ruth Chewning and Naomi Lawson. Left to cherish Lonnie's memory are his nephews, Mark, Billy, and James; sister-in-law, Janice Siler; and many nieces and nephewsLonnie was loved by all his family. His legacy will never be forgotten.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on 6 Ren at The Toledo Hospital who provided exceptional care to him.Due to the current circumstances services for Lonnie are private. He will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Lonnie's family please visit our website.