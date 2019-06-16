Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Lonnie Lee Hill Obituary
Lonnie Lee Hill

Lonnie passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, with his loved ones by his side. Lonnie is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hill; sons, Charles Riser, Tony(Sara) Hill and Darrell Hill; daughter, Val Hill; 8 grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and kind friends. Lonnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Hill; mother, Ceola Hill and father, Theo Hill.

The Hill family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18th, from 4-6pm at The House of Day Funeral Service. The Wake will be held Wednesday, June 19th, at 12 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1pm at The House of Day Funeral service.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
