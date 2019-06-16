|
|
Lonnie Lee Hill
Lonnie passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, with his loved ones by his side. Lonnie is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hill; sons, Charles Riser, Tony(Sara) Hill and Darrell Hill; daughter, Val Hill; 8 grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and kind friends. Lonnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Hill; mother, Ceola Hill and father, Theo Hill.
The Hill family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18th, from 4-6pm at The House of Day Funeral Service. The Wake will be held Wednesday, June 19th, at 12 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1pm at The House of Day Funeral service.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019