Loral G. Browning Sr., age 86, passed away surrounded by family on June 25, 2019. Loral was born on October 10, 1932 in Bradner, OH, the son of the late Walter Sr. and Dottie Browning. He grew up in Northwest Ohio, attending Monclova Primary School, graduating from Clay High School in 1950 and learned the ins-and-outs of the grocery business at various A & P Tea Company locations. After 28 years at A & P, it was time to actualize his love of customer service and knowledge of business to fruition. In 1978, Browning's Food Center evolved and served the Whitehouse community until 1998.



After his retirement, Loral immersed himself in the outdoors. Weather permitting, you'd find him either playing a round of golf, relaxing by the camper or taking the family out on the boat. Loral also spent his days glued to anything related to sports. It was the norm for him to track multiple games at once, switching between TV's, while listening to another on the radio!



Loral's faith was constant. He was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Churches. Throughout the difficult times in Loral's life, though his physical state may have weakened, spiritually he remained strong.



Loral was a kind, hard-working man that loved and cherished his family. Loral is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ruth Browning; children, Loral "Mike" (Donna) Browning Jr., James (Patti) Browning, Therese (Mike) Rupp, Denise Meier, Cheryl (Mike) Buck, Mary Ray, Noralyn Romak, and John Romak; 18 grandchildren, as well as 17 great-grandchildren, with one on the way! He was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Patricia Browning and brother, Walter Browning Jr.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, The Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





