Lorelyn Hall
1949 - 2020
Lorelyn Hall

On Saturday, September 19th, 2020, Lorelyn McComb Hall (Gram), loving wife, mother & grandmother, was reunited with her soulmate, at the age of 71. Lorrie was born in Toledo, OH on August 7th, 1949 to her parents Carl McComb & Norma Hartley (Roop).

On her 38th birthday in 1987, she married the love of her life, Jeffie Ray Hall or Papa Jeff. They enjoyed almost 10 blissful years married before his untimely passing on June 6th, 1997. Lorrie was known for her fiery personality, which she maintained until the very end. Smart, organized, funny, and maybe a little stubborn. She was truly one of a kind. She loved spending time with her family, eating good food, playing bingo & coloring. Watching Friday night football games with her family was one of her favorite things to do. She could be rough around the edges, but her love was unconditional.

Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Shelly; and her husband, Jeff. She is survived by 4 sisters, 5 brothers, 4 children, 12 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. Along with many other friends & family who were fortunate enough to know her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
