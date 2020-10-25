Loren P. BrownOur merciful Lord called home Loren Brown, 95 of Toledo, Ohio, on October 23, 2020 to be with his wife, Alice, daughters and family. Always a smile and a friendly hello, Loren leaves us with loving memories and Heaven gains a beautiful soul.Loren completed his education from Clay High School after serving in the United States Navy in the Pacific Fleet aboard the USS Alderamin from 1943 to 1946. For many years he organized and attended with honor the annual reunions across the country with his shipmates. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4906 and a lifetime member of the American Legion.Loren revered his faith, attending Catholic elementary schools and raising his family through Sacred Heart Parish. He often shared with the family fond memories of his education, taking great pride in the fact that he drove his dad's 1937 Dodge truck every day from the Brown's Red and White Store in Oregon to 8th grade at St. Stephen School in East Toledo. For many years he volunteered to work at Sacred Heart church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His Catholic faith was practiced in his dedication to visiting the sick and throughout his life making frequent visits to funeral homes to comfort family, friends, and acquaintances.Loren was a loyal and caring coworker with the J. L. Angel Company and prior with the Taystee Bread Company. Upon retiring, he worked delivering flowers for Meadows Florist. His family knew of his love for them as a provider, regularly rising for work at 4:00 a.m., working many weekends, but never missing a sporting or other school events.Family remember Dad and Grandpa's years of stories about the loads of turnips to sell at the Detroit Market. He had an amazing memory often shared with family about people, dates, and details including his boyhood trips across the country, his love for his mother and father, and the dates his ship would tie-up during the war throughout the Pacific. Never anyone was a stranger as his humble and friendly hello could strike-up a conversation about stories in his life or of the family he loved.A healthy diet was not Loren's formula for a long life. He loved morning coffee and donuts, and chips, ice cream, and pie at night while Alice and he watch a good western movie. He loved a good family game of euchre and a cold beer from your refrigerator. Slicing and sharing his homemade pickles before the next game of euchre and stacking Gene Autry and big band records to play in the background was his formula for enjoying life. And, he could easily talk the family into a car ride to a small town to find ice cream. Sunday road trips with the family for a roadside picnic gave him joy. He was always at the family's birthday parties, graduations, baptisms, first communions, and many other get-togethers. His children and grandchildren loved his scratchy beard hugs.Loren loved his family and provided so many beautiful memories. He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy-three years, Alice (Stribrny); parents, John and Rosa (Jacobs) Brown; daughters, Nan Brown and Sandra Parks; and son-in-law, John Mazurowski. Survived by daughters Deborah Mazurowski and Dianna (Frank) Curtis, sons John (Judy) Brown, Kemneth Brown, Joseph (Sherrie) Brown, and Loren (Stacey) Brown, son-in-law, Bruce Parks; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.The family would like to express appreciation to Sister Joy, Greg, and the staff of St. Clare Commons for their love and care for Alice and Loren.Viewing as you enter the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. will be followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 29th at Saint John XXIII, Perrysburg, Ohio. Masks are required with social distancing, including internment at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in memory of Loren Brown to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616.