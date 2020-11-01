Loren W. Frendt
Loren W. Frendt, age 87, departed peacefully from this life on Monday, October 26, 2020, and did so with joyful anticipation of his eternal reward. He eagerly welcomed the day when he would meet his Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face. He was surrounded by his family who deeply loved him, whether they were able to be at his bedside or with him in spirit from afar.
Loren was born the 13th New Year's baby in St. Paul, MN on January 1, 1933. He graduated from Anderson High School, Anderson, IN where he lettered in football, wrestling and track. After graduation, he attended Anderson University where he played football for the Ravens. Loren's professional career involved various areas in the sanitary supply industry culminating in the ownership of Hammons Products, Holland, OH.
Loren is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Carol Frendt; his dear sister, Elaine (Lew) Russo; and his four sons for whom his love and pride overflowed, Mark (Gail) Frendt, Martin Frendt, Scott (Sandy) Frendt and Todd Frendt. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. Loren will be missed by his family for which he leaves a rich legacy of love. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Edna Frendt; and his sister, Beverly.
At Loren's request he was cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loren W. Frendt's name may be given to Anderson University Athletics, 1100 East 5th Street, Anderson, IN 46012-3495.
The family thanks the caring staffs at Franciscan Care Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio/Perrysburg. To send condolences go to www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
. The family also has a memorial website at www.lfrendt.com
where condolences, fond memories and pictures may be shared with the family.