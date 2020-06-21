Lorene Stallsworth HallSeptember 12, 1930 - June 19, 2020Every morning when I'd have my coffee, I'd open up the paper to read the obits and think to myself "One day, my name will be in here." Guess what? Here I am!Lorene was born a coal miner's daughter in Roda, Virginia to Jack and Delia Stallsworth on September 12, 1930. "Well, I was born a coal miner's daughter. I remember well, the well where I drew water. We were poor but we had love. That's the one thing Daddy made sure of. That's the memory of a coal miner's daughter."When she was 9 months old her parents moved to Calloway, KY. Her Dad died in 1940. In 1942, Lorene and her Mom moved to Sylvania, OH. She attended Sylvania Burnham High School but dropped out in 1948 to marry the love of her life, Kenneth B. Hall. They were married nearly 58 years.She was a long standing member of Westgate Chapel where she had been a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Group Leader, nursery helper, Deaconess and part time custodian along with her husband. More recently, she enjoyed the Keenager Group and visiting the "shut ins" every week with her best friend, Judy Redenbo. She loved Mudhens games and vanilla ice cream cones.She was a stay at home Mom until the last kid graduated but loved to iron, and even ironed for other people for 32 years until her husband had a stroke in 1991. She worked for Dr. William Marshall, Cross Country Inn and Oakleaf Village Retirement Center until she retired in 2008. She loved to watch the Game Show Network and do search-a-word puzzles.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Delia; step-dad, Pearl Friess; husband, Ken; daughter, Patricia; brothers, Ralph and Jack Stallsworth; and sister, Naomi West.She is survived by her sons, Ken Jr. and Doug (Sue) Hall; daughters, Bev (Keith) Norwalk, Brenda (Brian) Simons and Wendy Hall; daughter-in-law, Colleen Hall; grandchildren, Jeff, Jennifer, Sheila (Brent), John (Jen), Scott (Carolyn), Brandon (Raven), Sarah (Christopher), and Eric; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Kara, Logan, Liam, Gage, Elise, Andrew, Bennett, Ethan, Jacob and Daniel; many nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozens.Those wishing to give a memorial in her honor are asked to consider The Great Commission Fund at Westgate Chapel.Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, Ohio (419 473 0300). Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43615 on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 with Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with Lorene's family please visit our website.