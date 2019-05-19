Lorenzo "Larry" Corsini



Lorenzo "Larry" Corsini, age 90, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Sylvania. Larry was born April 9, 1929 in Montreal, Canada to Alfredo and Cecelia Corsini, who had come from Italy to Canada. He and his first wife, Jean, moved from Canada to Toledo, OH in 1955. He later formed the company "Corsini and Associates", a steel structural detailing business. They did drawings for many large buildings, state offices, and universities.



Larry's wife, Jean, passed away in 1984. His company later moved offices to Reynolds Rd. where he met Virginia Havers, who was in the office next door. They married in November of 1988. Larry and Virginia spent ten days each year for eight years at their timeshare in Puerto Vallarta. They also spent many winters at The Villages and in Naples, FL. They loved traveling and visited Australia and Alaska. Larry enjoyed fishing and golfing for many years. He also liked to follow the stock market.



In addition to his first wife, Jean, Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tony; sister, Anna Corsini; and step-daughter, Cindy Bishop. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 yrs., Virginia Corsini; son, John (Barbara) Corsini; daughters, Linda Henderson and Dora Corsini; step-children, Pamela Havers and Gregory (Deborah) Havers; grandchildren, Tony (Amy) Corsini; Matthew (Janae) Corsini, Lauren Henderson, and Alicia Henderson; step-grandchildren, Jason (Emily) Bishop, Rachel (Shawn) Dyk and Jessica (Gabe) Manore; ten great-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21st at Memorial Lutheran Church, 3215 Douglas Rd. Toledo, OH 43606 with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Tributes in Larry's memory may be sent to Memorial Lutheran Church.





Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019