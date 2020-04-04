|
|
(News story) Lorenzo J. "Larry" Curtis, who by his research and example contributed to the standing attained by the University of Toledo's physics and astronomy department, died Sunday at Parkcliffe Community in Toledo. He was 84.
He was in declining health after a fall several weeks ago, said Erica Saldana, a close friend and neighbor. For at least five years, he dealt with a type of Alzheimer's disease that affected his vision.
Mr. Curtis retired from UT in 2006. He'd received his bachelor's degree in engineering physics from UT and, in 1992, he was named a distinguished university professor in recognition of his work - including in fast ion beam-foil spectroscopy, a type of research in which he was a pioneer. Also cited then was his research that led to the revision of estimates of the abundance of elements in the sun and other interstellar media. His measurements were credited with leading to advances in the design of nuclear fusion reactors and X-ray laser technology.
The next year, Mr. Curtis was named a master teacher in the UT college of arts and sciences.
"Personally for me, he really represented sort of a commitment to excellence," said Adolf Witt, a distinguished professor of astronomy emeritus, who in 1967 joined the faculty of the then-new department of physics and astronomy.
Many then joining the department, headed by John Turin, Mr. Curtis' mentor, were barely out of graduate school, Mr. Witt said. Mr. Curtis, who joined the faculty in 1963, was the only Toledo native.
Mr. Curtis had a leading role, with Mr. Turin and colleague Richard Schectman, in developing a doctoral program in physics.
It wasn't obvious that the initiative would succeed at UT, which had just become a state university, Mr. Witt said.
"It was very clear at that young age that he was a top-notch physicist," Mr. Witt said.
David Ellis, a professor emeritus of physics, said "determination and conscientiousness" contributed to Mr. Curtis' success.
"When he wanted to study a topic, he really went after it until he mastered it and put his own imprint on it," said Mr. Ellis, a former department chairman. "He worked long hours and wouldn't put the problem down until he solved it. When other people saw him doing that, they realized they better be that way too."
In a career of grants and awards, Mr. Curtis prized especially his honorary doctorate from the University of Lund in Sweden, which he received in 1999. A Lund physicist who nominated Mr. Curtis said the professor was a theoretician and experimentalist, "one of the most distinguished people in atomic physics studies, with applications to astrophysics and fusion plasma physics."
Mr. Curtis as a young man contemplating science as his life's work saw the Ingmar Berman film, 'Wild Strawberries,' he told The Blade. The Swedish classic is about a researcher on his way to receive an honorary degree from the University of Lund.
Further, Mr. Curtis met his wife, Maj, a native of Fagerhult, Sweden, while doing research in Stockholm, where she was working on a master's degree in librarian school.
Mr. Curtis received funding for years from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. energy department. He was a fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Optical Society.
He was a visiting scholar at universities around the world.
He was born Nov. 4, 1935, in St. Johns, Mich., to Grace and Lorenzo Curtis. The family moved to Toledo in 1940. He was a graduate of Libbey High School.
After his UT studies, he went to the University of Michigan, from which he received a doctorate in physics.
He played baseball at Libbey and UT. He was a violinist and played in community orchestras, including an ensemble of UT faculty members.
His wife, the former Maj Rosander, died Nov. 1, 2006. After Miss Saldana learned the news, she began to invite Mr. Curtis to join her friends and family at cookouts, Sunday dinners, then holiday dinners.
"He became a member of the family. I reverse adopted. I adopted a grandparent," Miss Saldana said.
There are no immediate survivors.
Memorial services will be held later, but plans are pending.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2020