Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map

Loretha L. Savage


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretha L. Savage Obituary
Mrs. Loretha L. Savage

Mrs. Savage, 68, passed Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in her home. She was a 1970 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was an Ambulette Driver for MedCorp, LLC. She is survived by daughter, Dawntara J. Moore; sons, Ryan O. and Thomas Savage, III; 9 grandchildren; and brothers, Richard (Sybil) and Robert Moore. Funeral Services 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -