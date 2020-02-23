|
Mrs. Loretha L. Savage
Mrs. Savage, 68, passed Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in her home. She was a 1970 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was an Ambulette Driver for MedCorp, LLC. She is survived by daughter, Dawntara J. Moore; sons, Ryan O. and Thomas Savage, III; 9 grandchildren; and brothers, Richard (Sybil) and Robert Moore. Funeral Services 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020