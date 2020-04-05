|
|
Loretta A. Moore
It is with some sadness mixed with lots of joy, that the family of Laurie Ann Moore and loving wife of Bob Moore for 53 years, announces she passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida. For some time now, she's been at peace with moving beyond, and wants you to know how much she appreciated your prayers of support on her journey. She felt your love and friendship all the way.
She was born on April 14, 1945, in Toledo, Ohio to Norman and Margaret (Plasendahl) Morrow. Laurie graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1963 and attended The University of Toledo. She met the love of her life, Bob, at the Peppermint Lounge downtown Toledo in March, 1964. They married June 11, 1966.
Laurie worked as bookkeeper in their family businesses, among them Ultra Vision, Inc. Communications and local TV station Channel 48. She also worked with her husband, sister Shari, brother-in-law John Rutter, cousin Pat Long and her husband Denny Long as they built and operated Bedford Hills Golf Club.
Laurie was an awesome Mom. She divided her work duties with her
most important task, caring for and raising many children. She and Bob adopted 3 children, were guardians for 2 others, and fostered many more. Her heart was so big that when the phone rang from Children's Services, she could not say no.
Her love of family and her generosity lead to hosting countless family parties. All enjoyed her warmth, kindness, good wit and sense of humor. She laughed easily at herself -not others. She also enjoyed many summer and holiday events at "Camp Moore", a cottage she and Bob built in the Irish Hills in 1980. Ken Mossing and Sons (Gary and Joe) Builders, with help from the Moore clan, made the construction project a "labor of love". At the cottage the many memories she created for all her family and friends are a priceless part of her legacy.
She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, golfing, bowling, country drives and "Dairy Queen" stops with Bob. However, her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events.
She also loved animals, especially her pets Whiskers, Scooter, Roman, Bart and Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shari Rutter; in-laws, Harold and Alice Moore and favorite nephew and godson, Davey Moore.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Christie (Nick) Lowe, David (Windy Brogan) Moore, Dawn Moore, Chuck (Jeni) Seeley, and Catalina Carey; grandchildren, Cameron and Lauren Lowe, Amanda Fedor, Kayla, Kelsey and Kyrsten Seeley, Anthony Muniz, Amanda Carey, Ashley Rivers; brothers-in-law, Dave (Toni), Paul (Marsha), John Moore and John Rutter; sisters-in-law, Kathy Moore, Mary (Pete) Waldo; as well as nieces and nephews, Missy (Al) Farrell, Alison (Mark) Ely, Sarah (Aaron) Boylan, Beth (Matt) Johnson, Sunny (Bram) Masterton, Tamra Janatowski and goddaughter, Courtney Long; many great nieces and nephews and foster children, Amy Young, Clayton Malone, Sherri Marsh, Jeanie Pawlinski, Josh Corley and Robbie Litle.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Toledo at a future date.
The family wishes in lieu of flowers, tributes be made to: Natures Nursery (David H. Moore Memorial Fund). PO Box 2395, Whitehouse, OH 43571: Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Pk Circle, Ft Meyers, FL 33908; or a . Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020