Loretta Ann Spotts January 9, 1930 - April 13, 2020 Loretta A. Spotts, 90, of Temperance, Michigan, died Monday, April 13, 2020, in Fostoria Community Hospital. Born January 9, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of William and Eleanor (Geck) Sturtz. She married Donald Spotts on June 2, 1956, he preceded her in death on February 20, 2001. Loretta was a charter member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting and sewing. Loretta is survived by her loving children, Brenda (Scott) Duquette, Donna (John) Welter and Thomas (Dorene) Spotts; sister, Ruth Sturtz; three grandchildren, Andrew (Kelsey) Welter, Aaron Welter and Alissa Welter. She was also preceded by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Ringger. Due to COVID-19, visitation will be private. Funeral services will be webcasted on Monday, April 20, 2020, at11:00 am thru the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home website. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Resurrection Cemetery in Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice. pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.