(News story) PETTISVILLE, Ohio - Loretta Jean Brannan, an educator who with patience and organizational skill started school and church libraries, but also led extracurriculars, from plays to proms, died Monday in Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Unit. She was 81.
She'd been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, and she had a chordoma, a type of cancer, on the back of her head, her husband, Steve Brannan, said.
"She didn't complain. She was amazing," her husband said.
Mrs. Brannan made a complete recovery from a stroke suffered in June, 2018, but testing revealed the cancers.
Until the stroke, she volunteered at the Fulton County Historical Society's museum, as did her brother, Jerry Rupp.
Documents donated to the museum - letters, photos, diaries - had long been placed in envelopes for safe keeping, without a filing system. Mrs. Brannan sorted through and brought order to those documents. The discoveries were exciting, she told The Blade in 2005, but she would get so caught up in reading letters and other papers, "I don't get much done."
Her husband said: "She did that for years and loved it."
Mrs. Brannan retired in 1994 from the Pettisville school district, where she was a faculty member for 32 years. She started out teaching junior high English, as she had as a new teacher in Clyde, Ohio.
The Pettisville district didn't have a permanent library until Mrs. Brannan organized one in the late 1960s, at the request of the superintendent. She even took courses at Bowling Green State University in order to receive certification in library science, said her husband, who taught high school math in Pettisville for years and became principal of grades 7-12 and athletic director.
"She thought every kid had a basic goodness about them, and if she could bring it out, that was fine," her husband said. "She was a quiet, not a loud, boisterous person. The kids were drawn to her because of how she was."
With Marcia Rozevink, then a Pettisville English teacher, she directed junior and senior class plays. The pair put together junior and senior proms, and she began planning in August for events that took place the following April and May.
"She was always on top of it," Mrs. Rozevink said. "She knew everybody and went the extra mile for everybody.
She enjoyed the camaraderie, and when colleagues went to her house to make Christmas candy, "she didn't care we made a mess," Mrs. Rozevink said.
"She was a strong, Christian, outstanding person," said Mrs. Rosevink, now principal of grades 7-12 in the Northwest Central district. "Pettisville was small. It was family oriented, and she enjoyed the challenge of helping those kids."
Mrs. Brannan started the libraries at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Wauseon, where she was a longtime member, and at Sun Coast Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where she and her husband took winter vacations for decades.
She was born Jan. 24, 1938, to Helen and Claude Rupp. She was a 1956 graduate of Pettisville High School and in 1960 received a bachelor of science degree in education from Defiance College.
Surviving are her husband, Stephen Brannan, whom she married June 14, 1974, and her brother, Jerry Rupp.
The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Wauseon, where memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.
The family suggests tributes to Camp Christian in care of First Christian Church in Wauseon.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 18, 2019