Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Loretta Jean Skahill


Loretta Jean Skahill

Loretta Jean Skahill, age 83, of Toledo, went to her forever home, February 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 5, 1935 in Perrysburg, OH to Raymond and Merle (Wohlgamuth) King. Loretta was employed with the National Steel for more than 30 years retiring in 1982.

Loretta is survived by her cherished daughters, Suzanne (Erv) Grandowicz and Dawn Skahill; beloved grandchildren, Shannon (Nick) Wojtowicz, Jeremy (Amanda) Grandowicz, Megan Grandowicz, Joshua Grandowicz and Jacob Friess; adored great-grandchildren, Christopher Wells, Gayle Wells, Kalie Grandowicz, Connor Grandowicz, Asher Wojtowicz and Brystol Wojtowicz; sister, Patty Schramm; and special friend, Pat Wills. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Skahill.

The family will receive guests Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
