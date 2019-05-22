|
Loretta Lee Thomas
Loretta Lee Thomas, 57, of Toledo passed away on May 20, 2019. She was born on Aug. 13, 1961 in Perrysburg to Orval and Louella (Little) Holcomb. She was a volunteer firefighter for many years.
Surviving are her daughter, Spring Dove Parker; granddaughter, Cataleya Belcher; and siblings, Ernest Duboi Holcomb, Patricia Ann Pierce, and Ethel Mae Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and many siblings.
Per Loretta's wishes, services will be private. Loretta's family has entrusted Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, Oregon, Ohio with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019