|
|
Loretta Lee (Flournoy) Tucker
Loretta Lee (Flournoy) Tucker was born to the union of George Robert Flournoy and Viola Brown-Flournoy on March 13, 1928 as the fifth child out of eleven. She was born in a cab on the corner of the famous downtown Toledo store "Tiedtke's". She went home to be with Lord Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at 3:10 a.m. at her daughter Tina's home surrounded by loved ones. She was ninety-one years old.
Assistant Pastor Tucker was a Toledo, Ohio native and attended Gunckel Elementary, Robinson Jr. High and Jesup W. Scott High School. (Once A Bulldog, Always A Bulldog, Class of 1946). She gave her life to Christ in 1959 and joined her brother Bishop Charles R. Flournoy, in serving the Lord and started the Rose of Sharon Holiness Church of God in 1962. She has always been his Assistant Pastor and held that capacity until her passing. In addition, she held every office in the church and more than fulfilled her role as a virtuous woman. She also held the position of General Mother of the Holiness Church of God Inc. Assistant Pastor Tucker was a loving person to all and especially doted on her grandchildren and had all holidays at her home which was affectionately known as the "place to be" on Prospect Avenue. Most family created and shared some of our best childhood through adulthood memories at this house.
She was employed doing day work for years before accepting employment at Erie Army Depot and Rossford Ordinance Depot in the early sixties through the United States government processing military equipment orders. She then worked in downtown Toledo briefly at the United Appeal before being hired by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. After a surgery and convalescent period she took an inside position as a clerk at the United States Postal Distribution Center at 435 South St. Clair from which she retired in 1989. She was a hard worker and only enjoyed lounging in her retired status a brief six months before accepting employment at the Area Office on Aging, Senior Nutrition Program as a part time Site Manager for the next 25 years. She worked at various locations before retiring a second time for good in 2013 from the Renaissance site in downtown Toledo. Loretta was a devout member of the American Business Women's Association and went on to join the Ohio Association of Colored Women's Clubs holding the position of chaplain and active status until her demise.
Assistant Pastor Tucker was preceded in death by both her parents and ten siblings including the late Bishop Charles R. Flournoy. She was also preceded by her loving husband of fifty years, Jonas Tucker Jr.; daughter, Letithia Tucker; granddaughter, Viola Ann Tucker; grandson, Aaron Tucker; great grandson, Kenneth Tucker and son-in-law, Arden Baldwin. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Beverly Baldwin and Betina (Larry) Layson; son, Lamont (Kemelie) Chandler; grandsons, Duane Tucker, Myrone (Latesha) Tucker, Danny Floyd, Tyrone, Kendall and Daryl Layson; granddaughters, LaThia Tucker, Whitney and Lauren Chandler; her twenty-one great-grandchildren and twelve great great-grandchildren. Her last surviving sibling is Robert (Elizabeth) Flournoy, sister in law, Caryn Flournoy; nephew, Robert (Ida) Tucker, special nieces, Lillian (Fred) Douglas, Bobbie Davis and nieces who lived with her, Bettye Jean Tucker McNeil, Erma Tucker-Morrow, and Bettye Jo Tucker Smith of Tuscaloosa and Demopolis Alabama. Special relatives, Deborah Smith-Layson, Precious Brownlee and Jarel Moore. She left a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives to continue her legacy.
Funeral arrangments handled by C. Brown Funeral Home Inc, Wake services 10:00 a.m. and funeral services 11:00 a.m., January 17, 2020 at Warren A.M.E. Chruch 915 Collingwood Blvd. Toledo, OH 43604.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 17, 2020