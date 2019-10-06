|
Loretta M. Bowman
Loretta M. Bowman, 95, of Genoa, Ohio passed away October 2, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Loretta was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 28, 1924 to Fred and Lola (Tyler) Groll. She enjoyed reading books, watching old movies with Diane her daughter-in-law, playing bingo, and was a fan of golf, and professional football. Loretta also enjoyed the company of her many friends and relatives. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lotus Lodge for over 65 years.
Loretta is survived by her sons, Terry Bowman, and Glenn (Eileen) Bowman; grandchildren, Scott (Kayla) Bowman, Stephanie (Mike) Blazevich, Scott (Tiziana) Frey, Glenn (Ronda) Bowman III; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Bowman; daughter-in-law, Diane Bowman; seven brothers, and two sisters.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, Oregon, Ohio, on Tuesday October 8, 2019, from 10 am – until time of funeral service at 1 pm Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019