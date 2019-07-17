Loretta M. Kallil



Loretta M. Kallil, 94, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Springfield, MA, on September 6, 1924, she was the beloved daughter of the late William and Eva Haddad. Loretta lived in Toledo, OH for many years before moving to Fort Mill, SC where she made her home with her daughter, Ann and her son-in-law, Jim Brothers.



Loretta spent most of her married life being a stay-at-home Mom to her four children. She eventually went to work at Centre Supermarket and Riverside Hospital.



She was a lifelong member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, where she was a past member of the choir and a member of the Ladies Benevolent Society. She never lost faith in God and her love for her church.



Loretta is survived by her children, Charles A (Barbara) Kallil, III, Krist (Sharon) Kallil, Ann (James Jr.) Brothers, and Cheryl (Phil) Leathers. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Haddad of Spencer, MA. Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Laurie Ann Mancuso, Charles A. (Abbie) Kallil, IV, Alyssa Maloney, Bridget (Brian) Howard, James A. III (Dawn) Brothers, Kristi (Brent) Howison, Ryan (Laura) Leathers, Chad (Rose) Leathers and Kevin (Natalie) Leathers and 25 great-grandchildren.



Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Archdeacon Andrew Kallil; her brother, Albert E. Haddad and sisters, Dolores Gustin and Vivian Haddad.



Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Road, where Trisagion prayers will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox CathedraI. Interment will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Road, Toledo, OH, 43606, or Hospice of Indian Land, SC.



We would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff at Hospice & Palliative Care, Palmeto Region in Indian Land, SC, especially Jennifer Davis and Elizabeth Stapleton.



Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.



Online condolences may be sent to Loretta's family at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019