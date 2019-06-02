Loretta Madeline Jordan



Loretta Madeline Jordan of Dexter, Michigan, Age 88, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019 in her home with her two sons at her side. She was born February 13, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Aubrey and Alcie (Wright) Fleming. She married Kenneth M Jordan on October 7, 1950 and he predeceased her on August 18, 2000. Loretta followed Kenneth to Guam as he served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. The couple established homes in Michigan and then Ohio and started a family in 1956 with the birth of son William. Robert was born in 1958 and the family made a home in Toledo, Ohio. In 1971 the family moved to Michigan and had homes in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, and Pinckney. Loretta moved to Dexter in 2001. Loretta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was able to meet her first great-granddaughter, Olivia Heidtke, on Mother's day May 12, 2019. The family will be forever grateful to Samantha and Alex Heidtke for bringing three day old Olivia over to meet Loretta. Loretta always put the welfare and feelings of others ahead of hers. She would do anything for her family and continued her successful mission to make sure all of her grandchildren would have an opportunity for a college education even after Kenneth passed away. Loretta was a born again Christian and often spoke of and wrote that she was looking forward to being together with loved ones again someday. Loretta demonstrated tremendous strength and independence while living alone and enjoyed driving and getting out to do things until just a few weeks before passing. Circumstances allowed granddaughter Kelly to spend extra time with Loretta and they enjoyed interesting conversation over Loretta's favorites - coffee and chocolate. Loretta is survived by two sons, William Jordan and Robert (Doris) Jordan, six grandchildren, Casey Jordan, Amanda Jordan, Kelly Jordan, Samantha (Alex) Heidtke, Rebecca (Ben) Kocsis, Mary (Julius) Buzzard, and one great-granddaughter Olivia Heidtke. A private family memorial service has been held. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Michigan Humane Society.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019