Loretta Narewski
Our loving matriarch, Loretta Marie Narewski, passed on to her eternal home on Sunday August 4, 2019. She was born into the union of Stephen and Rose Piasecki on January 25, 1929. Loretta always loved her gardening, playing cards and especially her times with family. We all reaped the benefits of her excellent cooking, baking and most importantly her love.
Loretta is survived by her children, Karen, Dave (Elena), Greg and Brian; sisters, Theresa and Romaine; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; son, Bob and brother, Steve.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church where friends and family may visit after 9 AM. Burial, after a luncheon in the church hall, will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park at 1 PM. Memorials in Loretta's name can be made to the donor's choice. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 8, 2019