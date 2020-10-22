1/
Loretta R. Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta R. Kraft

Loretta Kraft, age 95, died at home on October 20, 2020. Following graduation from Scott High School, she worked at the Health Department and the Toledo Public Library. In 1955, she married Alvin Kraft and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Loretta worked as a teachers' aide with the vision impaired classes at Elmhurst School for many years. She enjoyed volunteering in the Elmhurst School library, reading, gardening, listening to audio books, and working Sudoku puzzles. She was a long-time member of Glenwood Lutheran Church.

Loretta will be missed by her husband, Al and daughters, Linda and Ellen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenwood Lutheran Church or the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday October 23, 2020, at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Those whishing to attend are invited to gather at the main entrance at 10:45am and process back to the gravesite with her family. Please note that masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Rev. Chris Hanley will be officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ansberg-West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved