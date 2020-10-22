Loretta R. Kraft
Loretta Kraft, age 95, died at home on October 20, 2020. Following graduation from Scott High School, she worked at the Health Department and the Toledo Public Library. In 1955, she married Alvin Kraft and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Loretta worked as a teachers' aide with the vision impaired classes at Elmhurst School for many years. She enjoyed volunteering in the Elmhurst School library, reading, gardening, listening to audio books, and working Sudoku puzzles. She was a long-time member of Glenwood Lutheran Church.
Loretta will be missed by her husband, Al and daughters, Linda and Ellen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenwood Lutheran Church or the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday October 23, 2020, at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Those whishing to attend are invited to gather at the main entrance at 10:45am and process back to the gravesite with her family. Please note that masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Rev. Chris Hanley will be officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
