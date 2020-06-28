Loretta Ruth Groll
May 1, 1923 - June 24, 2020
Loretta Ruth Groll, age 97, passed peacefully in her home Wednesday, June 24th, 2020, in Memphis, TN. She was born May 1, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio. She sewed pretty dresses, baked "flaky" pie crust, and lemon cookies at Christmas time. She had talent. In the 1930's she and her sisters, Frances and Bea, performed as "The Three K's" on WTOL radio, singing every Sunday afternoon, but her secret gift was playing the piano by ear. If she could hear it, she could play it! Loretta loved to tell stories about her first job at the Taystee Bread Co. She wore a "red apron uniform," going door to door passing out free samples of Taystee bread.
Loretta was a long-time member of Faith United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in their church choir. She valued the family vacation. Her most memorable was the month- long road trip to California in the early 1960's, which encompassed: Route 66, a snowball fight high in the Rocky Mountains, and an" infamous white" ten- gallon hat. Thank you to Mom, Dad and John for memories made …and not forgotten.
Preceded in death by husband, John Warren Groll; son, John Warren Groll Junior, and infant son, David Groll.
Survived by daughter, Diane (James) Smith; daughter-in-law, Rita Groll and sister, Frances Jarecki; grandchildren, John (Joan) Groll, Greg (Jennifer) Groll, Denise (Mark) Parsell, Jennifer Zimmerman, Lisa Williamson and David, Smith; 11 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 30. 2020, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4120 West Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43606. Memorials may be made to Methodist Healthcare Hospice. www.methodisthealth.org/hospice
Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.