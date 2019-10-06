|
|
Lori Ann (Stautzenbach) Sherrer
Lori Ann (Stautzenbach) Sherrer, age 56, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away surrounded by loving family on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Bob and Jean Stautzenbach.
Lori was the fifth of six children. She attended Hiawatha Grade School and Whitmer High School where she was voted prom queen of the class of '81. Lori went on to graduate from Adrian College as Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Education. In 1979 she met the love of her life, Rick Sherrer, which is when they started their journey together. They married on May 18, 1985, shortly after Lori started her teaching career with Toledo Public Schools. In 1989 Lori gave birth to their first child Ricky and put her teaching career on hold to be a full time mother and homemaker. In 1993 she gave birth to their second child Robby. She stayed home raising the boys until 1999. After returning to the classroom, Lori spent the rest of her career at Birmingham Elementary School. During her career she once received the Teacher of the Year Award.
In 2002, Lori was diagnosed with breast cancer. She went through chemotherapy while she continued to teach. Lori was cancer free in 2007, and the cancer returned in 2012. She fought bravely and continued to work until retiring. She was blessed to welcome her only grandchild Hayden in 2015. Lori will be remembered as a kind, giving, and special person who spread love to all.
Special thanks to her wonderful siblings, family, and friends who returned that love in her time of need. Also Dr. Muler and his staff, and Dr. Rubin and his staff for the exceptional care.
Left to cherish Lori's memory is her husband of 34 years, Rick Sherrer; sons, Ricky (Heather) and Robby (Michelle Stites); siblings, Gay (Richard) Kranz, Bill (Jackie) Stautzenbach, Beth (Ed) Fleig, Mary Stautzenbach, and Julie (David) Hampton; step-brother, Lyn Stautzenbach; in-laws, Ronda Sherrer, Lisa (Paul) Arnold, and Paul Sherrer; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made out to Ebeid Hospice or Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.
There will be a Celebration of Lori's Life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. To share memories and condolences with Lori's family please visit our website at:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019