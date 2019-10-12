|
(News story) Lori Ann Sherrer, a teacher whose concern for her Birmingham Elementary School students was foremost, even through her own illness, died Sept. 27 in her West Toledo home. She was 56.
She'd been dealing with metastatic breast cancer since 2012, her husband, Rick Sherrer, said. She was a survivor of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer and received a clean bill of health in 2007, he said.
A teacher at Birmingham in East Toledo, Mrs. Sherrer retired about four years ago because of her illness.
"She was unbelievably brave," her husband said. "Whatever it took, she did, and she powered through it. There was no quit in her."
Melanie Malone, a colleague for 16 years, said that when Mrs. Sherrer had to undergo monthly chemotherapy treatments, "she felt bad taking a day off to do it. That's how much she loved teaching and loved children.
"She came to work every single day with a smile on her face, going through what she had to go through," said Ms. Malone, who was her second-grade teaching partner for seven years at Birmingham.
Mrs. Sherrer also taught fourth and sixth grades through the years. Her long tenure at Birmingham meant in some families, she taught all the children.
"She was very caring, a loving teacher," said Sue Tucker, a first grade teacher at Birmingham. "She took time with the students who needed that extra push or shove to be successful."
She was committed to urban education, Ms. Malone said. She greeted students in a way that conveyed they were in a safe place with someone they could trust.
"She had such a kind way to talk to the kids, a nurturing way," Ms. Malone said. "'They make my heart so happy' - that was one of her favorite lines."
Mrs. Sherrer received a "teacher of the year" award at Birmingham.
She was born April 6, 1963, to Jean and Bob Stautzenbach and grew up in West Toledo. At Whitmer High School, she was elected the class of 1981 prom queen. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Adrian College.
She began her Toledo Public Schools career as a long-term substitute teacher. She stayed at home to care for her sons for about a decade. She returned to teaching in 1999 and was assigned to Birmingham Elementary.
"She had really great friends there. Her Birmingham friends were part of her life," her husband said.
Mrs. Sherrer displayed decorations for seasonal holidays, and then some - Valentine's and St. Patrick's days, Halloween and Christmas, with the house adorned in red, white, and blue through the summer.
Surviving are her husband, Rick Sherrer, her high school sweetheart, whom she married May 18, 1985; sons, Ricky and Robby Sherrer; sisters, Gay Kranz, Beth Fleig, Mary Stautzenbach, and Julie Hampton; brother, Bill Stautzenbach, and stepbrother, Lyn Stautzenbach.
At her request, the family will hold a celebration of life, scheduled from 3-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at at the Blarney Irish Pub.
"She didn't want people necessarily to sit around and cry. She wanted people to celebrate her and hoist a dirty martini and talk about the good things," her husband said.
Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence or metastatic breast cancer research.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 12, 2019