Lori Beth Zydel
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Beth Zydel

Lori Beth Zydel, age 58, of Toledo's Shoreland Community, passed away on June 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 2, 1962, in Toledo to Maxwell and Adelle (Frey) Malkin. Lori was a beautician who worked at Hair Now Stylist for many years. She was also a very proud stay at home mom.

Lori is survived by her husband, Joe Zydel; daughter, Gina Zydel (fiancé, Justin Hoot); son, Ethan Zydel; siblings, Gayle (Stanford) Feldstein, Sherrie (Jim) Kruse, David (Roberta) Malkin, and Gary (Lisa) Malkin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother-in-law, Peggy Zydel.

A memorial visitation for Lori will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, from 2-5 p,m, at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH, with a service of remembrance to follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lori's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Toledo Area Humane Society.

Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines.

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
05:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. She was a sweet person. She will be missed by all.
Louis Black
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved