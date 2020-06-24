Lori Beth ZydelLori Beth Zydel, age 58, of Toledo's Shoreland Community, passed away on June 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 2, 1962, in Toledo to Maxwell and Adelle (Frey) Malkin. Lori was a beautician who worked at Hair Now Stylist for many years. She was also a very proud stay at home mom.Lori is survived by her husband, Joe Zydel; daughter, Gina Zydel (fiancé, Justin Hoot); son, Ethan Zydel; siblings, Gayle (Stanford) Feldstein, Sherrie (Jim) Kruse, David (Roberta) Malkin, and Gary (Lisa) Malkin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother-in-law, Peggy Zydel.A memorial visitation for Lori will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, from 2-5 p,m, at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH, with a service of remembrance to follow at 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lori's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Toledo Area Humane Society.Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines.