Lori Jean Wilka



Lori Jean Wilka, 56 of North Little Rock, AR formerly of Williston, OH passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. At the time of her death she was employed as a National Service Officer at the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Lori is survived by her mother Kathryn Wilka of Genoa; sister Suzanne of San Diego, CA; brother Donald (Lori) of Kokomo, IN; her loving nieces and nephew; numerous other relatives; and long time friend Amber Tappan. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Wilka.



A memorial service will be held at St John Lutheran Church, Williston, OH at 1:00 pm Saturday May 11, 2019. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 12:30 pm. There will also be a time of fellowship with light refreshments at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Purple Heart Service Organization, 5413 Backlick Rd. Springfield, VA 22151.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019