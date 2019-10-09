|
|
Lorna L. Stayton
Lorna L. Stayton, age 97, of Eldorado, OH, died Monday, October 7, 2019. Lorna was born September 2, 1922 in Trowbridge, OH, daughter of the late Frederick and Emma (Dehn) Greunke. She was a 1940 graduate of Elmore High School and The Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. Following graduation, Lorna served in the U.S. Army Nursing Corp at Kennedy General Hospital in Memphis, TN and upon returning to Ohio, enrolled at Ohio State University where she received her bachelor's degree in nursing education. She was a registered nurse at Columbus University Hospital and Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, IN.
Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James D. Stayton in 2009, whom she met at Ohio State and wed on April 15, 1950; an infant daughter; brothers, Harold, Arthur, Fred and Herbert Greunke; sisters, Ruth Ann Greunke, Lillian Bearss, Marie Haberkamp and Irene Hanson.
Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James F. and Kathleen Stayton and daughter and son-in-law, Janet S. and Timothy L. Miller; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the First Universalist Church, 160 Monroe Street, Eldorado, OH. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Kathy Brawley officiating. Interment will be in Monroe Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Preble County Honor Guard. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Homes, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, OH.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the at or to the First Universalist Church, P.O. Box 146, Eldorado, OH 45321. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 9, 2019