Lorna Y. Jakubowski
Lorna Y. Jakubowski, 91, passed away peacefully with her two sons at her side on November 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo on December 8, 1928 to the late Marguerite and Clarence Metzger.
Lorna grew up in West Toledo with her brother Donald and sister Doris. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School and was employed by Owens Illinois and later as a secretary at Jugs Bowling Center. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Robert and their three sons. They took many trips on their boat to Put-In-Bay as well as other destinations and many getaways up north to go snowmobiling. Lorna also enjoyed her weekly bus trips to Windsor Canada and other northern casinos. She was so proud to travel to city's like Cincinnati, Chicago, and especially Las Vegas to support her boys bowling tournaments. She lived a very full life and deeply cherished her husband, three sons, and seven grandchildren. Lorna did things the "Old Fashioned Way" the right way!
She is survived by her loving sons, Jay Jakubowski, Steve (Kathy) Jakubowski; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kyle, Kristi, Lindsay, Robert, Ana, Shawna and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and son, Michael.
Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses at both St. Vincent Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their efforts and comforts.
Friends are invited to visit on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave, where funeral services will begin on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Edward Bellner Officiant. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
