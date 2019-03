Lorraine A.



Lorraine A. Crockett, age 98, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Wednesday afternoon, February 27, 2019, at Parkcliffe Community in Toledo. She was born October 28, 1920 in Saginaw, Michigan to Elmer and Hattie Wellendorf. She married William B. Crockett, Jr. on March 26, 1988 in Seminole, Florida, and he survives.



Lorraine worked as a dental and clerical assistant. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, walking and baking cookies; and was proud of her extensive porcelain doll collection.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill; stepchildren, David Crockett, Carole Crockett, and Clara Marie (John) Gryca; grandchildren, Alona (Matt) Earl, Marissa Witt (Rob Dick), David Hill and Andrew (Jennifer) Hill; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Lois (Kenneth) Rice; niece, Pam Earskin and sister-in-law, Carrie Fisher.



Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Clarence Turner; daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Martin Hill; stepdaughter-in-law, Cecelia Crockett and stepgrandson, Clayton Napier.



A special thank you for the wonderful care Francine Birden gave Lorraine and the caregivers at Parkcliffe.



Visitation will be held at the Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., Metamora, Ohio (419.644.3601) on Tuesday, March 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., where funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tyler Kleeberger officiating. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the the , Metamora United Methodist Church - Building Fund or Ohio Living Hospice.



