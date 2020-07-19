Lorraine A. "Lorrie" JanneyLorraine A. "Lorrie" Janney, age 70, of Toledo, Ohio, passed on July 13, 2020, at Heartland of Perrysburg. She was born on November 27, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, to David and Rita Cutshall. She married her high school sweetheart Lynn Janney on August 3rd, 1968, she worked at K-Mart for 30 years.She enjoyed reading on her front porch and antiquing with the love of her life, Lynn.Surviving are her husband, Lynn; daughters, Andrea (Chance) Dew, Allison (Daniel) Holmes; her grandchildren, Lillian, Payten, Eli, Carson, and Sophia; along with her sister, Karen (Garry) Smith. Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents, Rita and David Cutshall; sisters, Cynthia Cohen and Sande Bassett; her brother, Mike Cutshall and grandson, Parker Dew.Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, July 20th, from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Due to COVID-19 regulations, proper social distancing and facial coverings will be enforced. Donations may be made to the SIDS Foundation of Ohio (info@baby1stnetwork.org).The family would like to thank all the staff at Heartland of Perrysburg for the many years of wonderful care given to Lorraine.