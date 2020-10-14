Lorraine J. Lehmann-Rozkrut10-17-1924 - 10-3-2020Lorraine J. Lehmann-Rozkrut passed away on October 3, 2020, at Spring Meadows Care Center. She was born in Fostoria, Ohio, to Joseph and Rose Marie Madden. Lorraine graduated from Fostoria High School in 1942. Lorraine and her former husband, Donald Lehmann, owned and operated various businesses, including The Colony Restaurant; Fritz and Jake's Tavern; Shell Bar and others.Lorraine was preceded in death by her most beloved son, David Lehmann Sr. age 52 on April 24, 2001.She is survived by her beloved son, Donald Lehmann Jr. wife Susie of Bridge Point, West Virginia; daughter-in-law, Priscilla (wife of David Sr.) of Genoa, Ohio and Douglas Lehmann wife Penelope (Penny) of Cape Coral, Florida. Her treasures are her beloved grandchildren, John (Marissa) Lehmann of Bothell, Washington, Julie (Rick) Martinez of Chandler, Arizona, Farrah (Tom) Austin of Bridge Point, WV, David Lehmann Jr. of Fostoria, Dale (Jeffrey Rodriguez) Lehmann of Rossford and Adam Lehmann of Fort Myers, Florida; beautiful great-grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew, and Nicole Martinez, Jacob Lehmann; sister, Mary Ellen Shively of Findlay and sister-in-law, Lilah Madden of Hudsonville, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Teresa Rearick and Dorothy Cardwell; brothers, Joseph Madden Jr., Donald Madden, James Madden and Bryon Madden.The love for each of her children was never ending. Day in. Day out. Also, her love for all her beloved dogs.A graveside service will be held at Lake Township Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.Please always remember "When a child is born, it's God's gift to you." "Thank you God for each of your most beautiful gifts" Love, Mom.