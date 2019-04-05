|
Lorraine Johnson Carter
Lorraine Johnson Carter departed this life March 25, 2019. She was a graduate of Jesup W Scott High School.
She founded her own company Closed Caption Inc. and attained a contract with WUSA in Washington D.C. It was there she managed over 20 television stations providing broadcast captioning and on-line to government agencies. She had the esteemed privilege of captioning for President Obama's first Inauguration. She has provide captioning service across the country and internationally.
She leaves to cherish her daughter, Dawn Ward; grandchildren, Derrick Ward 11 and Sariah Ward; mother, Ruby Murria; sisters, Charlene (Roosevelt) Taylor, Kathleen Foster; brother, John Johnson, and sister aunt, Mary Helen Kelley
Memorial services will be at The Indiana Ave. Missionary Baptist Church April 6, 2019 at 3:00pm, 640 Indiana, Toledo, Ohio, Rev. Dr. John E. Roberts Pastor, Rev. Charles McBee, Officiating.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019