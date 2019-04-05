Home

Indiana Missionary Baptist Chr
640 Indiana Ave
Toledo, OH 43604
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Indiana Ave. Missionary Baptist Church
640 Indiana
Toledo, OH
Lorraine Johnson Carter


Lorraine Johnson Carter Obituary
Lorraine Johnson Carter

Lorraine Johnson Carter departed this life March 25, 2019. She was a graduate of Jesup W Scott High School.

She founded her own company Closed Caption Inc. and attained a contract with WUSA in Washington D.C. It was there she managed over 20 television stations providing broadcast captioning and on-line to government agencies. She had the esteemed privilege of captioning for President Obama's first Inauguration. She has provide captioning service across the country and internationally.

She leaves to cherish her daughter, Dawn Ward; grandchildren, Derrick Ward 11 and Sariah Ward; mother, Ruby Murria; sisters, Charlene (Roosevelt) Taylor, Kathleen Foster; brother, John Johnson, and sister aunt, Mary Helen Kelley

Memorial services will be at The Indiana Ave. Missionary Baptist Church April 6, 2019 at 3:00pm, 640 Indiana, Toledo, Ohio, Rev. Dr. John E. Roberts Pastor, Rev. Charles McBee, Officiating.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019
