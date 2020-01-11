|
Lorraine "Laurie" M. (Harmon) Seibold
Lorraine "Laurie" M. (Harmon) Seibold, 87, of Perrysburg, Ohio died peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Rochester, NY on June 25, 1932 to Hector McLean and Flora (Spencer) Harmon.
Laurie married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" J. Seibold and cherished 67 years of marriage. Laurie was a dedicated, loving wife and best friend to Bill. She was involved in all aspects of his life including being his business associate, dance partner and golf buddy. Her love for Bill was unconditional.
Laurie was a faithful member of Rossford United Methodist Church where she spent many hours serving on various committees. Her friends there were very dear to her.
Laurie served as a board member, committee chair and lady golfer at Belmont Country Club as well as River Wilderness Country Club in Florida. Many of her favorite moments were spent on the golf course and patio with her best friends.
Laurie was a volunteer at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for twelve years. She will be remembered as a kind and giving woman. She spent many hours caring for residents and making their final days special, and that kindness was returned to her by the incredibly kind and compassionate care she received in her final days at that wonderful facility.
Laurie made a difference in the lives of many people and followed her own advice: "Do something nice for someone every day." In honor of her well-lived life let us follow that advice. She will be greatly missed by her family and countless friends.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Barb (Jack) Dailey; son, Jim (Terri) Seibold; grandchildren, Sara Dailey, Ali (Justin) LeCompte, Kristen (Fiancée, Zach Shryock) Seibold; great grandchildren, Molly Dailey, Nicholas Scott, Elly and Keagan Dews. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kaysie Felton; and sister, Phyllis Murphy.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laurie's name may be made to Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, Ohio 43460, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or to a . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at:
Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020