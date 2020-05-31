Lorraine RoachLorraine Roach, age 68, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1952, in Toledo to Alvin and Alice (Kaczor) Richards. Lorraine was a 1970 graduate of Rossford High School. She married Timothy Roach in 1973 and together they raised two children. In her early years she was employed at Penta County Vocational School where she developed a phlebotomy program that inspired a lot of students and helped many of them find jobs. She was also a phlebotomist at Toledo and St. Luke's Hospitals. She was employed with Owens Community College for many years as an instructor. Lorraine was of very strong faith and a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford. She was also involved with the 577 foundation, was an artist, and enjoyed water color painting. She was a loving wife and mother, sister and friend who thrived on helping others.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Timothy Roach; children, Keith Roach and Kylie (Eric) Study; siblings, Kathleen (Gerald) Galernik, Mary Rabquer and Alvy (Kim) Richards. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents.Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 3-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10 AM at All Saints Catholic Church where the family will greet visitors beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be private. We encourage social distancing and safe practices throughout the visitation and services. Masks are encouraged by not required. The family suggests that contributions in Lorraine's memory be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the 577 Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the special care given to Lorraine. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit