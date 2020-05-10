Lorraine WoodardApril 17, 1930 - April 30, 2020Lorraine Geneva Woodard, 90, passed away at home on April 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Hildah and William Perkins, the family moved to Toledo, where she graduated from Libby High School. She was a caseworker with the Lucas County Department of Jobs and Family Services, retiring after 36 years. Lorraine was a life long member of Warren AME Church.Lorraine was committed to her family, her Church and her friends. She was a loving and peaceful soul and she always found the strength to say "thank you" even on her worst days.She is preceded in death by her mother, Hildah; father, William; son, Keith; sisters, Zelma, Olivette and Willie Maxine. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Julie and Shawn; grandsons, Darieus, Derrick, Jamari and David; great grandson Kai and great nieces Gina Paris and Adrienne Renfro.Special thanks to her Warren AME Church family, friends and relatives that visited, and called over the years, and to niece Tammy Perkins who was always there to help and comfort her Aunt Lorraine.The Family would also like to thank Dr. Iwaguwu, Nurse Charolette and Dr. Katie Bush of University of Toledo Medical Center for the phenomenal care she received, MemoryLane Care Services, The Ability Center of Greater Toledo, Hospice of Northwest Ohio and The House of Day Funeral Home for their care, compassion and assistance.