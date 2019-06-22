Home

Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
Lorrine P. Patterson


1943 - 2019
Lorrine P. Patterson Obituary
Lorrine P. Patterson

Lorrine P. Patterson, age 76, of Delta, passed away Thursday night, June 20, 2019 at Community Health Professional Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. She was born in Morenci, MI on May 8, 1943 to the late Denver C. Keefer and Bessie (Smith) Keefer. Lorrine was a graduate of Fayette High School and in 1965 she moved to Delta. On June 15, 1984 she was united in marriage with Carl Henry Patterson and together enjoyed almost 34 years before his passing on May 13, 2017. For over 14 years she worked at Sheller Globe and later 14 years with Pilliod Cabinet Company before retiring. Lorrine was a member of Fulton Union Church in Delta and the Delta Eagles. Some of her fondest hobbies included tending to her flowers, gardening, helping her husband restore vintage cars, together visiting car shows and relaxing by a bonfire while clearing the woods at her house. Lorrine is survived by her children, Linda Segrist of Delta, Peggy (Kevin) Mason of Edon, OH and Laurie (Raymond) Armstrong of Wauseon; step-children, David Patterson of Georgia, Donna Butler of Pioneer, Kimberly (Dan) Bowers of Pioneer and Kevin (Mandy) Patterson of Wauseon; brothers, Denver (Beverly) Keefer, Carl (Janice) Keefer, John Keefer, Alvin (Diane) Keefer and Jim (Gwenn) Keefer; sisters, Arlene Patke, Marlene Eckle, Betty Schaffer, Lois (Walt) Hassenzahl and Ellaine (Larry) Deck; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren with one arriving soon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert "Bob" Couts and infant great grandson, Dean Ziarno. Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy.109 in Delta. A funeral service for Lorrine will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 also at the funeral home. Pastor Tom Bates will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery near Delta. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 6817 St Rt 66N, Defiance, OH 43512 or Fulton Union Christian Church, 5232 Co Rd HJ, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website atwww.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Blade on June 22, 2019
