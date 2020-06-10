Lou Ann Fulford
1934 - 2020
Lou Ann Fulford

Lou Ann Fulford, 85, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 in Port Richey, Florida. She was born in Toledo on June 27, 1934 to Harold and Esther (Frazier) Freeman. Lou Ann was preceded in death by her husband Lester, her son Jeffery, and her grandson Matthew Fulford.

Lou Ann worked for several years as an Insurance Agent. She was very involved with the Knights of Pythias and the Pythian Sisters. Lou Ann served as Past Supreme Representative and the Grand Secretary of Ohio for the organization. Lou Ann also enjoyed her collection of Hummel figurines and watching old black and white movies.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Fulford; daughter in-law, Grace Fulford; grandchildren Jason and Jennifer Fulford, Drew (Mary) and Ryan (Hollie) Scsavnicki; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Her sisters, Nancy Webster and Mary (Diana) Freeman also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara Trepanier and brother Thomas Freeman.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, June 11 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral ceremony will be held at Coyle on Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. Lou Ann will be buried next to her husband Lester at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of NW Ohio. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
