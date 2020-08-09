1/1
Lou Verna Wigent
1938 - 2020
Lou Verna Wigent, 82, of Brooklyn, MI, and longtime resident of Temperance, MI, passed away on August 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 6, 1938, to Fred and Kate Dillion, in Dayton, OH. Lou married Dr. Philip Wigent on November 24, 1962. As a 1961 graduate of Bowling Green State University, Lou started her career as a Second Grade Teacher and then became the Director of Love 'n Care Nursery, in Temperance, MI.

Lou is survived by her husband of 57 years, Phil; her 3 children, Dave (Pam) Wigent, Greg (Janelle) Wigent, and Laura Griffard. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; and her brother, Fred (Marian) Dillion.

Visitation is open to the public on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, MI. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed. Lou's funeral service and internment will be held in a private ceremony on Monday, August 10, 2020. Please join the family for the live webcast of Lou's funeral ceremony at www.andersonfuneralservices.com Memorial donations in Lou's name may be directed to the Brooklyn Food Pantry, www.brooklynfoodpantry.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
live webcast
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 7, 2020
August 7, 2020
To the Wigent Family...my daughter, who is 43 years old, attended Love n Care. We absolutely loved, “Miss Lou.” What a wonderful person...please know you have our deepest sympathy. Jill Burgess
Jill Burgess
Friend
August 7, 2020
In loving memory of a dear coworker at Love n Care Nursery School.
Elizabeth Bail
Elizabeth Bail
Coworker
