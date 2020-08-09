Lou Verna Wigent
Lou Verna Wigent, 82, of Brooklyn, MI, and longtime resident of Temperance, MI, passed away on August 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 6, 1938, to Fred and Kate Dillion, in Dayton, OH. Lou married Dr. Philip Wigent on November 24, 1962. As a 1961 graduate of Bowling Green State University, Lou started her career as a Second Grade Teacher and then became the Director of Love 'n Care Nursery, in Temperance, MI.
Lou is survived by her husband of 57 years, Phil; her 3 children, Dave (Pam) Wigent, Greg (Janelle) Wigent, and Laura Griffard. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; and her brother, Fred (Marian) Dillion.
Visitation is open to the public on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, MI. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed. Lou's funeral service and internment will be held in a private ceremony on Monday, August 10, 2020. Please join the family for the live webcast of Lou's funeral ceremony at www.andersonfuneralservices.com
Memorial donations in Lou's name may be directed to the Brooklyn Food Pantry, www.brooklynfoodpantry.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.andersonfuneralservices.com